Cementir expands FUTURECEM distribution

28 February 2022

Since 1 January 2022, Cementir Group, through its subsidiary CCB, has been distributing FUTURECEM™ in the French and Benelux markets, following the strategic roll-out of this technology as part of the Cementir Group ambitious sustainable roadmap towards 2030 and beyond. This new and more sustainable cement technology developed by Cementir Group has been already warmly welcomed by the Danish market in 2021 with sales development in line with plans.

Cementir Group claims that these deployments in Europe place the company at the forefront as the leader in sustainable and low carbon cement, based on limestone calcined clay technology. After the commercialisation in Denmark in 2021, FUTURECEM™ roll-out is accelerating in Cementir Group’s European markets.

According to Eddy Fostier, managing director of CCB, FUTURECEM™ is one of our strategic actions to tackle climate change, provided that cement and concrete will continue to play a key role as the building materials of the future: “Thanks to the joint efforts of the Group and CCB teams, FUTURECEM™ technology is the main pillar for CCB low carbon transition within the Group roadmap.”

