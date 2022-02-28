Belarusian commodity exchange to sell 1.5Mt in 2022

ICR Newsroom By 28 February 2022

The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) expects the sell around 1.5Mt of cement in 2022.



In 2022 up to 50 per cent of the total volume of cement by the Belarusian Cement Co to the domestic market, or 1.5Mt, will be put up for auctions.



In the first stage, buyers will include any companies, except for those engaged in the construction of facilities financed from the national budget and the funds equivalent to it. Market participants are offered one-time or long-term ones exchange contracts. In terms of long-term contracts, the parties have the right to establish a fixed price or agree on its monthly adjustment taking into account the current exchange quotations.

