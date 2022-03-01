Cemex joins Corporate Leaders Group Europe

01 March 2022

Cemex has joined the Corporate Leaders Group Europe, convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership in support of a climate neutral economy.

The company aims to deliver to all customers globally net-zero concrete by 2050 as part of its Future in Action strategy and is the first in the sector to set a target of at least 55 per cent CO 2 reduction by 2030 in its European operations.

Sergio Menendez, president for Cemex Europe, Middle East & Africa region said: "With its Future in Action programme, Cemex is committed to lead on the road to carbon neutrality. We are proud to join forces with the CISL’s Corporate Leaders Group Europe and other global companies to accelerate the decarbonisation of the built environment. We look forward to working together with the Corporate Leaders Group Europe to help us all achieve our shared climate action goals in Europe."

Published under