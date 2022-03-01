Cherat Packaging Ltd expands its production lines

01 March 2022

Cherat Packaging Ltd has successfully installed and commissioned its fourth line of polypropylene plant for producing cement bags.

The fourth line of polypropylene cement bag manufacturing plant has again been acquired from leading European supplier Windmoeller & Holscher Group. With this expansion, the production capacity of the company has increased from 195m to 260m polypropylene bags per annum. The plant has been commissioned at the existing factory site of the company in Gadoon Amazai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

