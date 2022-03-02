Soyuzcement elect new board chairman and executive director

At the General Meeting of the Union of Cement Producers 'Soyuzcement', Vyacheslav Shmatov, general director of JSC Eurocement group, was appointed to the position of chairman of the Board.

Vyacheslav Shmatov has been working in the cement business for over 11 years, managing assets and operating activities of enterprises, and is responsible for the strategic development of one of the largest cement producers in Russia.

Meanwhile, Daria Martynkina, PR director of the Siberian Cement holding, was elected executive director of Soyuzcement.

Daria Martynkina graduated from Moscow State University. MV Lomonosov (specialty ‘Journalist’) and the Moscow State Law Academy (specialty ‘Lawyer’). For more than 10 years he has been responsible for GR and PR communications in the holding company Siberian Cement.

