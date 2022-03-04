INSEE Ecocycle inaugurates pyrolysis plant at Puttalam factory

As a key milestone of its sustainable waste management journey, INSEE Ecocyle has launched its latest state-of-the-art pyrolysis plant at the company’s Puttalam cement plant, Sri Lanka. The pyrolysis plant is designed to convert rubber and plastic waste originating from a wide range of industries into valuable resources, enabling us to augment our contribution to a circular economy.



INSEE Ecocycle’s new pyrolysis plant was inaugurated at a special ceremony held recently, where the General Daya Rathnayake, secretary to the Ministry of Industries, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

