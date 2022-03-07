Lanwa Cement Corp inaugurates Hambantota plant today

ICR Newsroom By 07 March 2022

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is expected to open Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corp (Pvt)’s 4Mta in the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone of Hambantota today.



The cement works includes a fully-automated stacker reclaimer yard and two bridge types of ship unloaders for efficient, waste-free and sustainable handling of cargo.



Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corp will produce the full range of cement types, including ordinary Portland Cement, Portland composite cement and blended hydraulic cement, serving the increasing demand for key projects such as Port City and the expressway network.

