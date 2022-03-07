Honduras sees cement price increase

The price of bag of cement in Honduras has edged up HNL10 in the last few days, making civil works and access to housing for the local population more expensive, according to La Tribuna.



A 46kg bag of cement now costs HNL210, up from HNL200 last month, in the capital Tegucigalpa’s shops, said Silvio Larios, executive director of the Honduran construction chamber, CHICO.

