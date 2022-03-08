Lafarge Canada's Point Anne Quarry wins OSSGA Award

Lafarge Canada's Point Anne Quarry in Thurlow has received the 2021 Progressive Rehabilitation Award from the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA).

The award, which was presented at OSSGA’s 2022 Conference & AGM at the end of February, recognises the ongoing efforts of individual operators to progressively rehabilitate their sites in accordance with their site plans.

From 2009 to 2020, Point Anne Quarry has been rehabilitating its south and west faces, which total approximately 7.3ha. The work has required depositing 245,000m3 of overburden and topsoil material over the rehabilitation area and grading it to a 3:1 slope to minimise the erosion of the site’s heavy clay overburden material. Additional grading of the slope was also performed before seeding to ensure the slope had no rills or erosion gullies. Once ready, Lafarge (Holcim group) crews used a broadcast spreader to fertilise and seed the entire rehabilitation area with a mix comprised of Kentucky bluegrass, creeping red fescue, intermediate ryegrass, annual ryegrass, and perennial ryegrass.

