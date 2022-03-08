FYM-HeidelbergCement to lead Neuclicem CCUS project

08 March 2022

FYM-HeidelbergCement is leading the Neuclicem carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) project from its factory in Arrigorriaga (Cementos Rezola – Arrigorriaga), Spain. VOLBAS will participate as a partner and technological support will be supplied by Tecnalia Research & Innovation.

The objective is to lay the operational foundations for a new CCUS process based on the mineralisation of alkaline waste by accelerated carbonation, studying its viability on an industrial scale and optimising it with digital technology support.

The aim is to simulate the capture of CO 2 from the flue gas of the cement factory in alkaline waste of great generation (RCD and steel slag), optimising the process by means of hyperspectral cameras and other digital technologies. Once these residues have been mineralised, the project will verify their ability to be used as additives in the manufacture of cement and other cement-based products. The CO 2 will be captured rather than emitted and the possibility replacing clinker with these minerals will be researched.

By using alkaline waste landfill will also be reduced, creating a circular economy. This project has an estimated duration of 14 months and its results will lay the foundations for operation and optimisation of the CO 2 capture process in alkaline waste, facilitating its scaling to industrial prototypes.

The project is co-financed by Ihobe through the “Ecodesign, demonstration projects in circular economy and strategic eco-innovation" programme.

