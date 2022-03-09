Hanson Cement installs new air monitoring station

Hanson Cement (HeidelbergCement group) has installed a new air monitoring station in Penyffordd, UK. The operator of Padeswood cement works said the new equipment, located in the village by the bowling green and the junior school, will allow Hanson to identify any air quality issues in the village.

Councillor Mark Rothero, chair of Penyffordd Community Council, said: “After many years of discussion and planning by your Community Council, local Councillors, FCC, Hanson Cement, Natural Resources Wales and the Hanson Liaison committee, the monitoring equipment has been installed at the Bowling Green by Penyffordd Junior School.”

“With a mix of active construction site over recent years and the location of Hanson, hopefully this monitoring station will allow identification of where the issues lay.”

