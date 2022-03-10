Ecocem joins Bill Gates in “Solving for Zero” documentary

10 March 2022

Europe’s leading provider of low-carbon solutions for the cement and construction industries, Ecocem, is joining leading scientists and innovators in Bill Gates’ new documentary series, “Solving for Zero”.

The pilot documentary and 10-part series on streaming service Wondrium, based on Bill Gates’ best-selling book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” will feature Ecocem, amongst a range of scientists, start-ups, and solutions at the environmental forefront of reaching net zero. The documentary explores the bold ways that the energy sources we use, materials we build with and food systems we rely on are being reimagined.

“Getting to net zero by 2050 will be hard and will require innovation across sectors, but I’m optimistic that together we can reach our goals," said Bill Gates. "These projects highlight exciting solutions that I hope inspire people to think more broadly about the issue and consider what each of us can do to fight climate change.”

In the lead-up to Earth Day 2022 on Friday, 22 April, the series’ 75-minute pilot episode “Solving for Zero” premiers on Friday 8 April , following which there’ll be a further 10, 30-minute educational episodes.

Focussing on the cement industry, Conor O’Riain of Ecocem explains how the company’s innovations are being used to dramatically reduce emissions in cement for the world’s largest infrastructure project, the expansion of the Paris Metro system, and the Athletes village for summer 2024.

Published under