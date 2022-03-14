Golden Bay Cement orders two hydrogen trucks

14 March 2022

Golden Bay Cement will receive two Hyzon-600HP 58t hydrogen-powered trucks in September 2022.

It is another step towards lowering the New Zealand cement producer’s carbon footprint across the business having leased the trucks from TR Group.

The hydrogen fuel cells combine hydrogen (stored on-board the vehicle) and oxygen (from the atmosphere) to generate electricity that powers the vehicle. They only emission is water vapour. This will prevent approximately around a tonne of CO 2 emitted on a daily use.

“Our Green trucks will have an expected range of 550-600km depending on weight and terrain.”

Gian Raffainer, the general manager of Cement Industrial, explains, “There’s a total of 20 Hyzon trucks being brought to New Zealand by TR Group and for us to obtain two, it’s a total privilege. These trucks will demonstrate how hydrogen can be a reliable and how achievable is to reduce payload compared with a diesel truck.”

Initially Golden Bay Cement will be trialling these trucks in the Auckland area and will assess further expansion as infrastructure for fuelling stations continues to grow.

