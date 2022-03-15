Al Safwa Cement to pilot microalgae project

To promote the concept of a circular carbon economy and support sustainability, a collaboration contract has been signed between Al Safwa Cement Co and Desert Microalgae Technology (DMT), and also its technical partner clean Combustion Research Center (CCRC) at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

At KAUST it was agreed that DMT build and develop a pilot project at Al Safwa plant to cultivate microalgae using waste resources (carbon emitted from flue gas and brine water) and get benefit from the microalgae later in several industries.

