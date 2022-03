Lafarge France invests EUR46m to reduce carbon emissions

16 March 2022

To produce cements with a reduced carbon impact in its plants in Saint-Pierre-la-Cour (Mayenne) and Bouc-Bel-Air (Bouches-du-Rhône), Lafarge France (Holcim group) will invest EUR46m.

These investments are part of the group-wide strategy to accelerate green growth. By 2025, 25 per cent of sales of ready-to-use concrete will have to come from the ‘EcoPAct’ range, launched three years ago around so-called ‘low-carbon’ products.

