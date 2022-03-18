Buzzi Union USA Inc and Alamo Cement to transition to Portland limestone cement

In keeping with their commitment to the environment and the Portland Cement Association's Roadmap to carbon neutrality, Massimo Toso, President and CEO of Buzzi Unicem USA Inc and President and CEO of Alamo Cement Company, has announced that the companies will transition to Portland limestone cement. Type IL (PLC) cement can reduce the CO 2 emissions up to 15 per cent in comparison with traditional cement.

By the end of 2022, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company will implement full conversion from traditional ASTM C150 Type I and II cements (OPC) to ASTM C595 Type IL (PLC) cement. The conversion begins with Buzzi Unicem’s plants in Cape Girardeau and Festus (Missouri), Greencastle (Indiana), Maryneal (Texas) and Pryor (Oklahoma), making the transition to Type IL (PLC) by the end of the 1Q22. Alamo Cement Co in San Antonio (Texas) will complete its transition by mid-2022 followed by the Chattanooga (Tennessee) plant in the 3Q22. Finally, the Stockertown (Pennsylvania) plant will fully convert by year end.

