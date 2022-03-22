Maple Leaf Cement Co’s expansion project nears completion

22 March 2022

Maple Leaf Cement Co (MLCF) is expecting to complete the Kiln Line No 4 expansion at the existing site in Iskanderabad, Mianwali district, Pakistan, in October 2022. This will lead the company to become the fourth largest player in the industry with a single site capacity of 7.7Mta.



Addressing a Pakistan Mid Cap Conference 2022 organised by research house Topline, Group Director Finance of Maple Leaf Group, Mohsin Naqvi, disclosed the details of the expansion plan and added that the overall overhead cost would be lower in this new line as this is a brownfield expansion.

MLCF had signed a contract with Chengdu Design & Research Institute, China, to supply a 7000tpd grey clinker line in late March last year.

The company is also considering enhancing the white cement line in the future. White cement has contributed around 10 per cent in sales revenue, and 20 per cent in profits as the product offers healthy margins.

MLCF has installed 5MW solar plants to augment energy supplies and would further add 7.5MW solar plants by 15 April 2022.

