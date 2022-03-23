FLO2R is strengthening its product focus for the cement industry

Kim Koldsø has joined the FLO2R team. Mr Koldsø brings on more than 20 years of specialised gas analysis product and process knowledge and hands-on experience from the cement industry, and therefore is the perfect addition to its organisation and pursuit of better gas analysis solutions, according to the company.

FLO2R is deeply engaged in developing new and more powerful process gas analysis solutions to the cement industry. Solutions which will make the cement industry capable of handling an increasingly difficult pyro-process due to the higher utilisation of alternative fuels in the industry.

