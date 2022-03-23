MDG Handling Solutions wins HeidelbergCement Spirit project order

MDG Handling Solutions (MDG) has been awarded participation in the Spirit project of HeidelbergCement, which is being carried out at the Leimen and Schelklingen cement plants, Germany.

MDG will create a clinker stocking area and a train loading system in Schelklingen, and this clinker will be transport by train to Leimen.

In Leimen a receiving area and transport systems made by Gambarotta Gschwendt will stock the clinker in the different silos and buffers.

For both sites, MDG will design (basing and detailed engineering) manufacture, supply, including all the erections mechanical and electrical and installation as a EPC project including the MCC, PLC cables.

