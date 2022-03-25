PPC Zimbabwe forecasts 25% rise in domestic cement demand

25 March 2022

PPC Zimbabwe has projected a 25 per cent increase in cement demand in the local market spurred by government funded projects and rising retail demand. Zimbabwe’s government attributes the increase in cement demand to the sharp rise in housing construction and private sector-led infrastructural development programmes that have pushed demand for Zimbabwe’s cement makers.

In an operational update for the 12 months ending 31 March 2022, PPC Zimbabwe said the local operations continue to perform ahead of expectations. “For the 12 months ending 31 March 2022, PPC Zimbabwe’s cement sales volumes are expected to increase by 21 to 25 per cent YoY, benefitting from retail demand, increased sales to concrete product manufacturers, and support from the government-funded projects,” said PPC.

The group also predicted a 4-8 per cent increase of cement sales across all its regional units. PPC added that units in South Africa and Botswana cement experienced low single-digit growth in cement sales, positioning two countries Zimbabwe and Rwanda as the major sales drivers.

Published under