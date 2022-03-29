Malawi launches calcined clay project

Malawi's State Vice President, Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima, has officially launched the country’s Limestone Calcined Clay Cement project at the Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The aim of the project is to strengthen the building material sector in the country by focussing on two building material areas, walling materials and cement. The project will use locally-sourced resources such as limestone, gypsum and other industrial minerals.

Malawi’s Minister of Mining, Dr Albert Mbawala, said he was confident that calcined clay cement will reduce CO 2 emissions at cement plants by around one-third.



“In order to operationalise this project, a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] between my Ministry of Mining through the Geological Survey and GIZ under the More Income and Employment in Rural Areas in Malawi [MIERA] has been developed,” added Dr Mbawala.

