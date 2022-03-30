Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Tokuyama Corp to start carbon capture project

30 March 2022

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd (MHIE), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tokuyama Corp for the implementation of a CO 2 capture demonstration testing programme at its cement plant. This project will take place for a period of nine months commencing in June 2022, and will be the first time MHIE performs a demonstration test at an operating cement plant.

A mobile CO 2 capture test unit manufactured by MHIE is being installed at Tokuyama’s existing cement plant in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Tokuyama is based. Flue gas from the kiln, which contains CO 2 and other components, would be introduced to the mobile unit for the demonstration test. MHIE will evaluate its performance and study optimum technology and design suited for cement application. These insights will enable MHIE to implement CO 2 capture in the cement industry and will also contribute to achieving the industry’s decarbonisation goals.



MHIE’s CO 2 capture technology has already been successfully used in commercial applications at chemical and coal fired power plants, and MHIE has many experiences of conducting demonstration tests for industrial fields such as in biomass-fuelled power plants and waste-to-energy plants. With this first demonstration test in a cement plant, MHIE will improve its expertise and knowledge of the technology, which will achieve stable and continuous CO 2 capture with optimised process. MHIE’s robust operational track record, resulting data and expertise will further accelerate the carbon neutrality in diverse industrial fields both within Japan and around the world.

