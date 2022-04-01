CemNet.com » Cement News » Reon Energy to install 34MW solar power project for Lucky Cement

Reon Energy to install 34MW solar power project for Lucky Cement

01 April 2022


Lucky Cement and Reon Energy have announced a 34MW captive solar power project with a 5.589MWh Reflex energy storage. The project, set to be installed at Lucky Cement's Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will hold not only Pakistan’s largest on-site captive solar plant but also the largest-ever energy storage solution, claims Lucky Cement.

The 34MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 48GWh annually. The output energy will be used on-site, resulting in substantial savings in cost of energy and will also cut around 29,569t of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

