Reon Energy to install 34MW solar power project for Lucky Cement

01 April 2022

Lucky Cement and Reon Energy have announced a 34MW captive solar power project with a 5.589MWh Reflex energy storage. The project, set to be installed at Lucky Cement's Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will hold not only Pakistan’s largest on-site captive solar plant but also the largest-ever energy storage solution, claims Lucky Cement.

The 34MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 48GWh annually. The output energy will be used on-site, resulting in substantial savings in cost of energy and will also cut around 29,569t of CO 2 equivalent emissions annually.

