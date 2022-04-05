thyssenkrupp Polysius wins US polycom® HP grinding roll order

thyssenkrupp Polysius has been assigned with the supply of two complete roll units with compound cast roll bodies for a polycom® high-pressure grinding roll operated in the US. The order will be carried out in cooperation between the German and American Service Teams. The delivery is scheduled for March 2023.



The fatigue-free compound cast stands out with low wear rates, extremely long service life and high machine ability.

Additionally, the wear protection of the rollers is continuously developed to offer optimal and reliable solutions for the most divers requirements of customers, claims thyssenkrupp Polysius.

