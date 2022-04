JSW Cement signs waste deal with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems

05 April 2022

JSW Cement has signed an agreement with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems (PRESPL) to use agricultural waste as a source of biomass energy in its cement manufacturing units.

JSW Cement will lessen its reliance on fossil fuels by using agri-waste as a fuel. This sustainable fuel approach improves local air quality while simultaneously providing farmers with additional income.

Published under