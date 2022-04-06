MAN Truck & Bus Schweiz supplies Holcim Switzerland

MAN Truck & Bus Schweiz AG has again handed over vehicles to its long-standing customer Holcim Switzerland. This time the vehicles will be used by Holcim Gravel and Concrete Ltd at its Mülligen site.
The two powerful MAN TGS 18.510 4x4H BL semitrailer tractors, which not only have a switchable Hydrostatic HydroStatic Front Axle Drive HydroDrive®, but are also equipped with all kinds of safety equipment, pull a three-axle tipper semitrailer from Schmitz Cargobill AG.
MAN Truck & Bus Schweiz AG has again handed over vehicles to its long-standing customer Holcim Switzerland. This time the vehicles will be used by Holcim Gravel and Concrete Ltd at its Mülligen site.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email