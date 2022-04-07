Summit Materials publishes 2021 ESG and DEI reports

Summit Materials Inc has published its 2021 environment, social and governance (ESG) report and its inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) report.

These reports provide an update on progress made in the past year on our commitment to becoming the most socially responsible construction materials solution provider. It’s the result of a team effort reflecting engagement from each of the company's regions on our impacts, and how Summit Materials can best address them.

Most importantly, these reports detail our 2030 and 2050 targets and goals to enhance Summit’s social impact and DEI strategy, improve the company’s land use practices, and reduce carbon emissions. In 2030, the company has set a CO 2 emitted target of 1.6-2Mt CO 2 e and a cement emissions intensity of 0.65Mt CO 2 e/t produced. It also wants to achieve 30 per cent renewable power by 2030.

The 2050 targets will see 0.5-1.2Mt of CO 2 e with offsets to reach net zero. Cement emissions intensity will be set at 0.25Mt CO 2 e/t produced with offsets to reach net zero. Meanwhile, renewable power is targets to reach 100 per cent by 2050.

