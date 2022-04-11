ACC Ltd receives first fly ash consignment from Vedanta Aluminium

Vedanta Aluminium has supplied its first rake consignment of 4000t of fly ash from Jharsuguda unit to one of the plants of ACC Ltd for the production of low-carbon cement.

In cement manufacturing, every tonne of fly ash used can help save around 700-800kg of carbon emissions and at least 340l of water.

"At Vedanta Jharsuguda, we use high-quality coal which results in better quality fly ash, and we are delighted to be ACC Cement's supplier of choice in this regard, given that its parent company Holcim is one of the largest cement manufacturers in the world," Sunil Gupta, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda, said.

