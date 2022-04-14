Mondi acquires paper bag lines from Lafarge Cement Egypt subsidiaries

Mondi Group’s Mondi Paper Bags business unit has purchased paper bag converting lines from National Bag and Egypt Sack, two subsidiaries of Lafarge Cement Egypt. The addition of the production lines will increase Mondi’s annual capacity by around 150m-180m bags.

Mondi Paper Bags COO, Claudio Fedalto, said: “Lafarge Cement Egypt is part of leading global building material company Holcim Group, which has been a key global customer of Mondi Paper Bags for years.

“We are excited to have signed a long-term supply agreement with Lafarge Cement Egypt and to service them locally in Egypt.

“The collaboration will offer Lafarge access to our latest innovations, industry expertise, strong plant network and customer service.

“Thanks to Mondi’s vertical integration, Lafarge will further benefit from our high-quality Kraft paper.”

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Mondi Paper Bags’ position in Egypt’s paper bag market. The company already operates two plants in the country. In addition, Mondi Paper Bags will become a key supplier of paper bags to Lafarge Cement Egypt.

Lafarge Cement Egypt CEO, Solomon Baumgartner Aviles, said: “We are pleased to now expand Holcim’s and Mondi’s global and long-standing cooperation also to Egypt and are looking forward to jointly serving the building industry in the region.”

