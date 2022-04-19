Akkermann Cement acquires unfinished Kaluga Cement plant

Russia’s Akkermann Cement, owned by USM Holding, has acquired the Kaluga Cement Plant for RUB8.95bn (US$110m) at an auction, reports Esmerk Russian News.
Kaluga Cement was declared bankrupt in 2018. The plant was expected to have a capacity of 3.5Mta when commissioned, but the construction works were never completed. To take the project to a successful completion, it is expected Akkermann Cement will have to spend at least RUB30bn.
Russia’s Akkermann Cement, owned by USM Holding, has acquired the Kaluga Cement Plant for RUB8.95bn (US$110m) at an auction, reports Esmerk Russian News.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email