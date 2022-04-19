Akkermann Cement acquires unfinished Kaluga Cement plant

ICR Newsroom By 19 April 2022

Russia’s Akkermann Cement, owned by USM Holding, has acquired the Kaluga Cement Plant for RUB8.95bn (US$110m) at an auction, reports Esmerk Russian News.



Kaluga Cement was declared bankrupt in 2018. The plant was expected to have a capacity of 3.5Mta when commissioned, but the construction works were never completed. To take the project to a successful completion, it is expected Akkermann Cement will have to spend at least RUB30bn.

