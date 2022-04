Tamil Nadu Cement orders 10MW solar power plant

21 April 2022

Tamil Nadu Cement Corp Ltd will be setting up a 10MW solar power plant at an outlay of INR650m (US$8.52m) for captive use, said Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu.

As per the Policy Note presented in the Assembly by Mr Thennarasu for 2022-23, Tamil Nadu Cement will construct the solar plant at its Alangulam cement plant.

The company is also planning to install an alternate fuel feeding system at a cost of INR300m at the new Ariyalur cement plant.

Published under