CRH reports 1Q22 revenue growth of 15%

22 April 2022

CRH has reported 1Q22 revenues establishing a growth 15 per cent, up 13 per cent LfL.

The Europe Materials division grew at 18 per cent in organic terms while the Americas Materials division recorded nine per cent organic sales growth.

Aggregates saw volumes fall of three per cent in the quarter, impacted by poor weather conditions in the northeastern US. Asphalt grew a strong 19 per cent, helped by an eight per cent price increase.

In the cement division prices rose 11 per cent on the back of a solid performance in both the US and Canada, yet volumes were dented by poor weather conditions in the region.

