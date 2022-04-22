Cemex Ventures invests in Carbon Upcycling Technologies

22 April 2022

Cemex Ventures (Cemex Group) is investing in Carbon Upcycling Technologies, a Canadian startup and global leader in developing carbon utilisation and grinding technologies for the cement industry.

Carbon Upcycling's proprietary solution infuses carbon into a grinding process for industrial residues, such as slag and fly ashes, to produce a more reactive supplementary cementitious material. These materials can then be used to replace clinker in cement production. The blended cement and concretes resulting from this process can achieve CO 2 reductions of up to 30 per cent.

"Our investment in Carbon Upcycling allows us to leverage the utilisation of CO 2 in building materials and transform industrial residue into sustainable building material resources. This is another step in our roadmap to decarbonise the cement production process and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures. "We continue expanding our green construction investment portfolio and looking for new technologies to create a more sustainable industry."

This investment will facilitate the continued development and scaling of Carbon Upcycling's technology and business roadmap to reduce reliance on clinker in cement production. The investment will also fund the rollout of its commercial carbon utilisation solution across cement facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Published under