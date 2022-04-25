Yanbu Cement acquires Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co

25 April 2022

Saudi’s Yanbu Cement has acquired shares owned by Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Co in its unit Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co for SAR32.3m (US$8.6m).

The transaction allowed the transfer of a 40 per cent stake in the paper manufacturer to Yanbu Cement, making it the full owner of the former, according to a bourse filing.

Yanbu Cement will fund the transaction from its own resources. In line with the company’s expansion and growth visions, the deal aims to provide material and logistical support for Yanbu Cement’s operations.

Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products specialises in wholesale trade and manufacturing all kinds of cement paper bags.

