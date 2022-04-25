Holcim records 1Q22 net sales growth of 20%

25 April 2022

Holcim announced net sales amounted to CHF6440m (US$6.72bn) in the 1Q22, up 20.1 per cent from CHF5362m recorded in the 1Q21. The company achieved double-digit net sales growth in Solutions & Products, driven by its roofing business sales, to achieve net sales of CHF5bn.

Cement volumes reached 46.1Mt in the 1Q22, down 2.6 per cent on 47.3Mt recorded in the 1Q21. Sales of aggregates reached 51.5Mt up from 48.5Mt in the 1Q21, a rise of 6.1 per cent. Ready-mix volumes increased to 10.9Mm3 from 10.1Mm3 recorded in the 1Q21, a rise of 8.1 per cent.

Regional results

European cement sales totalled 9.1Mt, a rise of 0.3 per cent on the 1Q21 results. Aggregate sales in Europe totalled 26.6Mt, up nine per cent from 24.4Mt in the same period a year ago. Ready-mix volumes grew to 4.8Mm3 from 4.5 Mm3 in the 1Q21, a rise of 6.9 per cent.

Asia-Pacific saw cement volumes reach 18Mt, down from 18.9Mt in the 1Q21, a fall of 4.7 per cent. Aggregate volumes in the region also slipped to 7.5Mt from 7.6Mt in the 1Q21, while ready-mix volumes fell to 1.9Mm3 from 2Mm3 in the same period a year ago.

Latin American sales saw cement volumes decline to 6.4Mt from 6.5Mt in the 1Q21, while aggregates grew to 1.8Mt from 1.4Mt in the 1Q21, a rise of 29.8 per cent. Ready-mix sales also increased to 1.3Mm3 from 1.1Mm3 in the same period a year ago.

Middle East cement volumes rose to 8.9Mt in the 1Q22 from 8.6Mt in the 1Q21, up 1.6 per cent. Aggregate volumes grew to 1Mt from 0.9Mt in the 1Q21, an increase of 14.2 per cent. Ready-mix volumes also grew to 0.9Mm3 in the 1Q22, up 45.8 per cent from the 0.6Mm3 recorded in the 1Q21.

North American cement sales totalled 3.9Mt in the 1Q22, up 13.6 per cent from the 3.4Mt recorded in the 1Q21. Aggregate sales rose to 14.6Mt from 14.3Mt recorded in the 1Q21, a rise of two per cent. Ready-mix deliveries reached 2Mm3, up 4.9 per cent from the 1.9Mm3 achieved in the 1Q21.

Recurring EBITDA totalled CHF1164m up from CHF1077m in the 1Q21. Recurring EBIT totalled CHF614m up from CHF528m in the 1Q21. Operating profit grew to CHF574m from CHF484m in the 1Q21.

Outlook

Despite volatile market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, Holcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions.

