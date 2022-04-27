Ramco Cements Ltd completes WHRS at Jayanthipuram plant

The Ramco Cements Ltd has invested in the waste heat recovery system (WHRS) for power generation in all the three lines of its Jayanthipuram cement plant. The last leg of the preheater was commissioned on 16 April 2022. With this, the 27MW WHRS has been fully commissioned at the plant.

Further, "we are set to commission company's fifth integrated cement plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh together with 12.15MW of WHRS. The overall capacity of company's WHRS will increase to 39.15MW," said Ramco Cements.

Inclusive of the wind energy being wheeled for the company's production, Ramco Cements Ltd will be meeting 71 per cent of power required for the clinker production through green energy, it further added.

