Holcim's "GO4Zero' project sees public inquiry open

27 April 2022

Holcim's new "GO4ZERO" kiln project in Obourg, Belgium, will undergoing a public inquiry, from 25 April to 25 May to give the inhabitants of the municipalities of Mons, Soignies, Le Roeulx and Jurbise the opportunity to express any observations about the project to construct a new 1.68Mta clinker kiln and its ancillary facilities on the Obourg site, as well as to the anticipated renovation of the cement grinding facilities.

The Walloon administration notified the cement manufacturer that its application for a single permit to build and operate the new clinker line was deemed complete and admissible.

The last phase of the town planning and environmental authorisation procedure should lead to the issuance of the permit and allow the start of construction at the end of summer 2022.

According to Holcim, the impact study carried out by Sertius "confirms the high environmental added value of the project and in particular its significant contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on the perimeter of the Obourg plant (-23 per cent by 2026)."

The "GO4ZERO" project is part Holcim's carbon neutrality target. It implements a dry-process kiln design where oxygen is used as fuel, allowing the CO 2 to be concentrated for its capture and subsequent sequestration or recovery.

The raw material used will be limestone, which will be transported by rail from a deposit located in Antoing. This new production system differs from the current wet-process technology. Key parts of the new plant will include a preheater, a rotary kiln, a clinker cooler, raw material storage and reception facilities.

Holcim plans to commission its new facilities in 2025.

