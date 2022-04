MDG Handling Solutions wins Ciplan alternative fuel handling order

28 April 2022

MDG Handling Solutions has been awarded the design, manufacture and testing of the complete new mechanical handling system for RDF alternative fuel system for the group Ciplan in Brazil.

The project consist of a specially-tailored apron weighing conveyor and a huge main apron feeder as a collector.

The assembly and testing of the weighing conveyor in underway at the company’s Italian workshop.

