CCB Beton receives new wheel loaders

29 April 2022


In 2020, Compagnie des Ciments Belges Beton (CCB Beton), part of the Cementir group, launched an investment plan for the replacement of its fleet of wheel loaders. Since then, four Volvo loaders have already been replaced and three more are scheduled to arrive at CCB Beton.

With this replacement CCB Beton claims it will achieve a doubly positive impact. This includes guaranteed service to its customers and a reduction in the company’s CO2  emissions

CCB Beton has also decided to renew its machines every 48 months, ensuring the company will continue to remain in line with any technological evolution.

