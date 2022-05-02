UltraTechCement Ltd reports consolidated sales of INR155bn in 4QFY21-22

02 May 2022

UltraTech Cement Ltd has announced its financial results for the 4QFY21-22 and year ended 31 March 2022. The company reported consolidated net sales of INR155,570m (US$2035m) in the 4QFY21-22 versus 142,320m over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax in the 4QFY21-22 was INR31,650m compared to INR37,510m in the corresponding period of the previous year. Normalised profit after tax was INR14780m in the 4QFY21-22 compared to INR18,140m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year, consolidated net sales reached INR517,080m, versus INR442,390m over the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was INR12,0220m, versus INR123,020m in the corresponding period of the previous year. Normalised profit after tax was INR56,670m compared to INR55,300m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

After a slow start to the quarter, demand improved MoM, driven by improvement in the government’s various building programmes and infrasture projects. Input cost inflation remains a concern with the rise in fuel and diesel prices.

The company saw an increase in energy costs by 48 per cent, with prices of petcoke and coal doubling during the period. Raw material costs increased seven per cent. UltraTech achieved effective capacity utilisation of 90 per cent during the quarter.

UltraTech’s current expansion programme is on track and estimated to be completed by the end of FY23.

In line with its continuing endeavour towards enhancing environmental conservation measures, the company commenced 42MW of WHRS capacity during the year. With this, the company’s total WHRS capacity stands augmented to 167MW covering nearly 16 per cent of its current power needs. This is expected to increase to 280MW by the end of FY23, after completing the on-going expansions.

Published under