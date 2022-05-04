ISA Engenharia completes Votorantim project

Brazil-based ISA Engenharia, a specialist in automation solutions, has recently completed a project with Votorantim Cimentos to replace the gas analyser on Line 2 at Votorantim’s Sobral facility, Brazil. The new gas analyser was supplied by FLSmidth. Line 2 operates with a PlantPAx distributed control system from Rockwell Automation, which is designed to help cement producers make better, faster process control decisions.Published under Cement News
