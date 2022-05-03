JK Lakshmi partners with TARA for carbon neutrality

JK Lakshmi Cement is to tie up with the Society for Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA), India, with the signing of a long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce the process of decarbonisation in cement production, according to a statement issued by the JK Group.

United News Of India reported that the collaboration is aimed at the cement producer's target of carbon neutrality by 2047 through the production of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) and other technologies.



"This partnership will be a game-changer for the cement industry giving impetus to its efforts in mitigating emissions, combating climate change, and bringing a holistic change in the surrounding communities to create sustainable livelihoods in large numbers," the JK Group said.

