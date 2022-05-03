Holcim buys six quarries from FAMY Group

03 May 2022

Holcim has acquired six quarries from the FAMY Group, a major player in the aggregates sector in eastern France. The quarries currently serve the metropolitan areas of Dijon, Lyon and Geneva (Switzerland), accelerating Holcim’s expansion into the growing Rhône-Alpes region.

Miljan Gutovic, regional head for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Holcim, said, “This acquisition expands our footprint in the highly attractive Rhône-Alpes region, confirming our ambition to revitalise key urban areas from Lyon to Geneva. This expansion is in line with our strategy to accelerate green growth and play our part in Europe’s net-zero transition. Our combined businesses and improved market access will provide an excellent platform to further strengthen our range of sustainable building solutions, such as ECOPact green concrete.”

This latest deal adds to the aggregate and ready-mix concrete facilities acquired by Holcim in 2021, which included 12 bolt-on acquisitions across mature European and North American markets.

