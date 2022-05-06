Bedeschi increases Domicem's reclaiming capacity

Bedeschi has been awarded the complete revamping project to be managed by Domicem (Colacem group) for the limestone reclaiming system located at the San Cristobal plant, Dominican Republic.



The original stacking and reclaiming equipment, installed by Bedeschi in 2004, allows clay and limestone handling at the plant. The revamping of the machine will improve the limestone reclaiming system, increasing its capacity from 200 to 360tph, the capacity needed to feed the new production line will be installed at the plant. The system will be renewed from the mechanical and electrical point of view to guarantee the upgrade of all the components and deliver a completely new system.

