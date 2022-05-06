CalPortland wins 2022 Energy Star® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence award

CalPortland (Taiheiyo Cement Corp) has received the 2022 Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy. This is CalPortland’s 18th straight Partner of the Year award.

“We are thrilled to receive the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award,” said CalPortland Chief Energy Engineer, Bill Jerald. “It is exciting to see the Energy Star programme being utilised throughout the company as we continue to explore new and innovative sustainable solutions, while reducing our energy intensity and carbon footprint.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 Energy Star award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator, Michael S Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the Energy Star programme honours a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Energy Star award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

