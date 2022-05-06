Vertua to account for majority of sales by 2025, says Cemex

ICR Newsroom By 06 May 2022

Cemex has announced the ambitious goal of its Vertua range of low-carbon cement and concrete products accounting for more than half of all cement and concrete sales by 2025. Following their global launch in 2020, Vertua products have been widely accepted by customers worldwide, according to Cemex, with Vertua cement and concrete accounting for 34 and 31 per cent of total sales, respectively, in the 1Q22, almost double the prior year.



Vertua’s cement products offer a CO 2 reduction of at least 25 per cent compared to traditional cements, while the concrete range can achieve a CO 2 reduction from 30 per cent up to a full net-zero option. “The ultimate objective of our Future in Action program is to provide our customers with net-zero carbon products and solutions,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. “Our Vertua products are an important step in this direction, designed to meet society’s demand for resilient and long-lasting buildings and infrastructure built with a lower carbon footprint.”



Vertua concrete has already been used in a number of landmark projects around the world in France, UK, Mexico, USA and Colombia, among others.

Published under