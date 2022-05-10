Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd appoints VP Business Development - Ports & Logistics

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, who provides maritime logistics to transport a wide range of drybulk cargoes such as cement clinker, dolomite and limestone, has appointed Brent Mahana as vice president of business development for its ports and logistics business.

Mr Mahana will bring over 30 years of experience in marine transportation, stevedoring, port and terminal management and related logistics activities, and will be focussed on expanding opportunities in Pangaea's growing ports and logistics services business.

Mark Filanowski commented: "Brent will further enhance Pangaea's profile in providing logistics solutions to clients within the dry bulk, break bulk and project cargo markets through Pangaea's existing fleet of ships and port operations. Continuing with the "Door-to-Door" vision of Pangaea's founder, Ed Coll, Brent will immediately add another layer of value for us and our clients by expanding our footprint in port and logistics activities."

His previous experience includes positions as business development director at Metro Ports and Cooper Consolidated, as well as various positions at Grillot Land and Marine, Ohio River Barge Co and Dixie Offshore.

