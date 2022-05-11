HeidelbergCement acquires Giatec Scientific

11 May 2022

HeidelbergCement continues to advance its digital transformation by acquiring a strategic minority stake in Canada-based technology company Giatec Scientific through a low single-digit million euro investment. Together with its new partner, HeidelbergCement will drive the development and adoption of industry-leading sensor technology and AI-driven software with the clear target to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete and optimise processes for its ready-mixed concrete customers.

Giatec's suite of proprietary smart sensors helps with accurate monitoring of concrete throughout its lifecycle, all the way from production to delivery and placement. Combined with sophisticated AI algorithms, which learn continuously from past and present data sets, the real-time sensor data enables concrete producers to optimise concrete mixes, with up to 20 per cent cement reduction in certain applications. At construction sites, the data helps contractors build faster, more safely, more economically, and significantly more sustainable.

By integrating Giatec's products with HeidelbergCement's own digital offering HConnect as well as with its strategic investment into Command Alkon, the company aims to lead the industry towards simplicity and sustainability and create a best-in-class customer experience.

