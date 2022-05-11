Dalmia Bharat Ltd records rising sales volumes of 22.2Mt in FY22

11 May 2022

Dalmia Bharat Ltd reported its FY22, for the period ending 31 March 2022, with sales volumes reaching 22.2Mt compared to 20.7Mt in FY21. The company’s EBITDA totalled INR112,860m (US$1461m) in the FY22 up from INR101,100m in the FY21. However, Dlamia Bharat’s profit after tax reached INR11,600m compared to INR11,860m in the FY22.

Dalmia Bharat’s 4QFY22 sales totalled 6.6Mt compared to 6.4Mt in the 4QFY21. EBITDA in this period totalled INR6830m down from 7680m in the 4Q21. Profit after tax reached INR5990m in the 4Q22 down from INR640m in the 4Q21.

Puneet Dalmia, managing director of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, said: “Though the year witnessed unprecedented cost challenges and demand volatility, we have done exceedingly well in our growth and transformation journey. We remain excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead and the company is on a clear path of accelerated growth backed by sustainable business investments, strong Balance Sheet and an exceptionally dedicated team.”

Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, explained: “While the margins may continue to remain under pressure, we are undertaking proactive measures to retain our cost leadership and deliver sustainable earnings growth. We continue to be on track to reach capacity of 48.5Mt by March 2024.”

