Cemex Ventures increases its investment in Carbon Clean

13 May 2022

Cemex has announced that Cemex Ventures, its corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, is increasing its investment in Carbon Clean. Cemex Ventures has been an early-stage investor in Carbon Clean and used the opportunity of the latest Series C funding round to increase its investment further.

"We are happy to increase our investment in Carbon Clean, recognising its significant contribution to scaling carbon capture technology and the decarbonisation of our industry. Its revolutionary modular technology promises to deliver industrial decarbonisation at gigaton scale in a cost-effective manner," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of Cemex Ventures. "We continue enhancing our low-carbon investment portfolio and looking for new technologies to create a more sustainable industry."

This new investment is part of a Series C funding round in Carbon Clean, led by Chevron, with the participation of existing investors, including Cemex Marubeni Corporation, and WAVE Equity Partners, as well as new investors such as AXA Investment Managers, Samsung Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and TC Energy.

